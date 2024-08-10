In a message addressed to Singapore president Tharman Shanmugaratnam late on Friday, Pezeshkian felicitated the occasion and expressed hope that relations between Iran and Singapore could expand relying on a new approach and considering the interests of the two countries.
Iran president congratulates Singapore on National Day occasion
Aug 10, 2024, 9:43 AM
News ID: 85563390
