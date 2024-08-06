Iran’s Qeshm, Russia’s Dubna economic zones ink MoU

According to IRNA’s Tuesday on Tuesday, the memorandum of understanding was signed by Edris Ramouz, deputy for cultural, social and tourism affairs of the Qeshm Free Zone Organization, and Igor Koroglov, Deputy CEO of the Dubna Special Economic Zone.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Ramouz said that the MoU was signed in order to develop the international relations of Qeshm Island, improve profitable and mutual cooperation in the field of free and special economic zones management, and attract foreign investment.

A delegation of Qeshm Free Zone, which has traveled to Russia within the framework of signing the memorandum also met with Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow.

At the invitation of the governor general of Krasnodar, the Iranian delegation is also scheduled to travel to this major economic hub in southern Russia to sign an MoU between the mayors of Qeshm and Krasnodar.

Both Krasnodar and Qeshm are considered tourist-friendly areas and there are good conditions for increasing cooperation in the economic, investment and cultural arenas.

4208**4354