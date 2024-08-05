Acting FM meets Hamas representative to Iran

The top diplomat visited the office on Monday, where he held talks with Hamas Representative Khaled Qaddoumi.

Bagheri Kani also extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated by the Israeli regime last week in the Iranian capital.

Haniyeh lost his life in an attack on his accommodation in northern Tehran after he attended the inaugural ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier.

Iran has pledged to give a severe response to Israel for assassinating its guest and violating Iranian sovereignty.

