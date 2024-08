During his pre-planned visit to the Iranian capital, Shoigu will review bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

He is also scheduled to meet with the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Shoigu's talks with the Iranian officials will cover trade and economy as well as regional and international security, among others.

