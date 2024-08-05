Zionists' airstrikes martyr 2 citizens in southern Lebanon

According to the Lebanese media, the Israeli fighters attacked the vicinity of the cemetery of Meiss El Jabal village in the south of Lebanon on Monday, as a result of which two Lebanese citizens were martyred.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that the fighters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance carried out an air attack with several Kamikaze drones on the new headquarters of the 91st Division in the Illit barracks in the north of occupied Palestine.

According to this statement, some Israeli soldiers were killed and wounded in this attack.

The Zionist regime's army admitted that an officer and a soldier of the Israeli army were seriously injured in the attack in the town of Illit in Upper Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine.

Since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime inside occupied Palestine to engage a large segment of the Zionist military in northern Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result of these attacks, several military bases of the regime have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

9376**9417