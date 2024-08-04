Russian, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza, regional tensions

The Russian News Agency TASS cited a statement from the foreign ministry that says Lavrov and Abdel Ati exchanged views on the current situation in the region, especially in Gaza in a phone call on Sunday.

The two top diplomats also emphasized the unshakable commitment of Moscow and Cairo to coordinate their actions on West Asia issues.

The diplomatic consultations have intensified over the recent crimes of the Zionist regime, including its assassination of the Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, last Wednesday.

Gaza also remains the topic of diplomatic maneuvers in the region and beyond as the Zionist regime has kept pounding the besieged Palestinian territory for nearly 10 months now.

4399

