Iran urges Islamic countries to protect Palestinian rights

The spokesman made the comment in a memo he issued on Sunday on the occasion of "Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day", an annual event marked on August 4

He stated that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation approved the Declaration of Islamic Human Rights in 1990, and the Islamic Republic of Iran designated August 4 as "Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day" in 2008.

Kanaani characterized Islam as the foremost proponent of human rights, asserting that Islamic governments and nations today should act as principal advocates and true flagbearers of human rights.

The advancement of human rights and the core values that underpin them in today's chaotic and perplexing world necessitates a collective and swift resolve, as well as the prevention of their exploitation by global powers for illegitimate political ends, he noted.

Kanaani urged all Islamic nations and governments to support natural and human rights of millions of Palestinians in a more effective way, who have been suffering from siege, bombardment, displacement, or incarceration for decades.

He emphasized that the international community must fulfill its humanitarian obligations by ending the unacceptable immunity granted to the Zionist regime – which disregards all fundamental human rights principles – and by halting the ongoing assault on human dignity.

