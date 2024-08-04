IRGC official: Iran's response to assassination of Haniyeh will be surprising

In reaction to the martyrdom of the Hamas chief Haniyeh who was assassinated in Iran's capital on July 31, Taeb said that Tehran's scenario to avenge Haniyeh's martyrdom is unpredictable.

The situation in the Zionist regime is in disarray as the Israelis do not have the faintest idea about Iran's response, he speculated.

The official went on to say that the regime, presently, is unsafe for foreign investors.

The IRGC advisor further noted that the ruling party and the opposition in Israel say that the annihilation of the regime is imminent.

Taeb said that the hegemony of the US is about to come to an end.

Haniyeh was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran in the early hours of July 31. He was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

