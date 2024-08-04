Hamid Pourmohammadi appointed as head of Iran Planning, Budget Organization

In a decree on Sunday, President Pezeshkian tasked Pourmohammadi to pursue the objectives of Iran’s 20-year vision document, the general policies approved by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the five-year development plan.

Born in 1967, Pourmohammadi holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Tehran, and has been the deputy of economic affairs and coordination of the program and budget, the deputy of production affairs of the Planning and Budget Organization, the deputy of the Central Bank, the deputy of banking affairs of the Ministry of Economy, and the deputy of planning, administrative and financial affairs of the governor of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in southwestern Iran.

Pezeshkian was sworn in as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran at a ceremony in the Iranian parliament attended by foreign dignitaries on July 30.

