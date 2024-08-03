Iran will avenge blood of resistance martyrs: IRGC Quds Force

Iraj Masjedi, the deputy Quds Force commander for coordinating affairs, made the comment in an interview with IRNA on Saturday, on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of Martyr Milad Bidi, a military advisor who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut earlier this week.

Masjedi said that Bidi was martyred at the hands of global arrogance, adding that the pure blood of these martyrs will not be in vain, and the Islamic Republic will take revenge on the Zionist enemy.

Also, in reaction to the martyrdom of Milad Bidi, former vice-president Mohammad Mokhber said that Iran would avenge his killing.

Milad Bidi along with senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday. The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has promised to retaliate as well.

3266**4194