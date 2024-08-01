Iranian President meets with Bolivian FM, Nigerien Defense Min

The relations between Iran and Bolivia are strategic and brotherly and based on freedom-seeking commonalities, said President Pezeshkian in the meeting with Bolivian Defense Minister Celinda Sosa on Wednesday evening.

He also hailed Bolivia’s severing of ties with the Zionist regime and expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand ties with La Paz.

For her part, Sosa congratulated Pezeshkian for his election as Iran’s president and expressed her country’s interest in expanding relations with Iran in the framework of the agreements between the two countries.

She also condemned Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran by the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by the Zionist regime on Wednesday. He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Pezeshkian as presidency.

In a meeting with the special envoy of Niger, Salifou Modi, Pezeshkian said that his government will try to expand ties with Niger in every field.

He added that a country with a wise leader and a determined nation can stand against any plots and guard its independence.

He also said that the Zionist regime's terror attack will not go unanswered.

For his part, Modi said that the ties between the two countries have been growing in the past year and hoped they will keep expanding.

