Tehran-Damascus relations special, strategic: Senior Iranian official

According to IRNA, Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks while meeting with Hussein Arnous, the Prime Minister of Syria on Wednesday afternoon in Tehran. “Iran’s relations with Syria is special and strategic one.”

Ahmadian called the occupying Zionist regime and the United States the root of all problems, disturbances and insecurities in Syria and stressed that ending the US occupation will be the most important step to alleviate suffering and problems of the Syrian people.

Referring to the Israeli assassination of the Hamas chief, he said: The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh will help boost the struggle of the Palestinian people and the realization of their goal to liberate al-Quds and Gaza, and that the criminals should know that this crime will not go unanswered.

Today, the whole world has realized the nature of the occupation of the Zionist regime and the liberating movement of the Palestinian people, the Iranian security chief said.

The two officials also discussed bilateral commercial and financial cooperation and emphasized the need for more efforts to deepen the relations.

The Syrian prime minister, for his part, while congratulating the successful holding of the presidential election in Iran and the inauguration ceremony of the elected president, condemned the criminal act of the Zionist regime and expressed his sympathy with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

