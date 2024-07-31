Pezeshkian says committed to improving ties with Azerbaijan

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting Wednesday with Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Tehran, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president a day before.

The Iranian president characterized the relationship between the two countries as brotherly, rooted in deep religious and cultural connections.

He said his administration will prioritize developing relations with neighboring countries, calling for implementation of agreements signed under the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

Pezeshkian said that cooperation in developing transit routes, especially completing the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), are essential for expanding relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Asadov, for his part, said his country is likewise committed to enhancing relations with Iran.

