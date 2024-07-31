Iran demands UNSC condemn Israeli attack on Lebanon

In an identical letters addressed to the Security Council and the UN chief, Iravani has demanded the 15-member council immediately without any ambiguity condemn the Zionist regime’s crimes in Lebanon.

He says that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects all accusations leveled by the Israeli Foreign Minister against Lebanon in his “misleading and baseless” letter dated July 29, 2024 sent to the United Nations.

The full text of the letters is as follows:

Excellency,

I am writing to respond to the letter dated 29 July 2024 from the Foreign Minister of the Israeli regime to the President of the Security Council. The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns and categorically rejects all allegations made against it in the aforementioned letter. The assertions contained in the letter are misleading and entirely unfounded. The Israeli Foreign Minister's letter appears to be a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the root causes of the current situation and to justify the regime's atrocities and malevolent activities in the region by distorting the narrative and spreading disinformation against Iran and Lebanon.

Despite these tactics, the occupying regime cannot deny its responsibility for the ongoing atrocities and barbaric massacres against innocent people in Gaza and other nations and must bear its responsibility. The Israeli regime's claims of protecting civilians and the population in the Syrian-occupied Golan are hypocritical, as its atrocities in Gaza and the region reveal a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law. Furthermore, under international law, Israel, as an occupying power, has no right to invoke self-defense to legitimize its actions in the occupied territories.

Contrary to the claims made in the letter, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently been a positive element in regional developments, contributing to sustainable peace and security, including the fight against terrorism. In stark contrast, the Israeli regime has been a major source of regional insecurity, with its malicious activities posing a serious threat to both regional and global peace and security.

The members of the Security Council must not be misled by Israeli distorted narratives. The recent act of aggression and cowardly attacks carried out today, 30 July 2024, by the Israeli regime targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, further demonstrates that this regime has no regard for the norms and principles of international law. The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these cowardly terrorist attacks which resulted in the loss of life and injury of several civilians. This heinous crime constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter, and international law, particularly international humanitarian law. It must be unequivocally and immediately condemned by the Security Council. The Security Council must also take immediate action in response to this criminal act to ensure that such aggression, which threatens regional peace and security, is not repeated. Israel must be held accountable for these atrocities and cannot go unpunished.

The only path to restoring peace and stability in the region is to immediately, completely, and permanently end the Israeli occupation, aggression, and genocidal crimes. We urge the Security Council to take decisive action in accordance with its responsibilities under the United Nations Charter. This includes compelling the Israeli regime to immediately and unconditionally end its acts of genocide and aggression against Gaza, to end the violation of pertinent resolutions of the Security Council, withdraw its occupying forces from all Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese territories, and cease its aggression and military attacks on the territory of Lebanon or other countries in the region. Furthermore, the Israeli regime must be compelled to fully comply with its obligations under UNSC resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1701 (2006).

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

