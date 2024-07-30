Supreme Leader: Hezbollah policy ‘prudent and wise’

The Supreme Leader made the remark in a meeting with Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem in Tehran on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Hezbollah’s policy as prudent and wise since early October when the Lebanese movement began operations against Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza where the regime unleased its war in response to Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by Hamas.

He said that Hezbollah should continue its path within the framework of the same policy.

The Supreme Leader also noted that the existing coordination among different Lebanese movements and their support for Hezbollah shows the resistance group’s success in the political environment of the country.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, on his part, briefed Ayatollah Khamenei on the latest developments in Lebanon and fighting in northern Israeli-occupied territories.

