Iran VP says expansion of ties with Cuba is a top priority

Aref made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday in Tehran with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz who is in Tehran to attend in President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

He said that the geographical distance has never prevented the application of joint views in international issues and there is a high solidarity between Tehran and Havana.

The vice president expressed hope that under President Pezeshkian, Iran and Cuba will give a boost to their cooperation in different medical, economic and trade areas.

The Cuban prime minister, for his part, once again congratulated the election of President Pezeshkian in a runoff election on July 5.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strategic ally for Cuba in the international system and the Middle East region, he said that the relations between the two countries have always been at the highest level.

He added that Iran and Cuba will celebrate the 45th anniversary of their relations in August.

