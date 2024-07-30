McDonald’s global sales down amid Gaza-related boycotts

The Al Mayadin news channel reported on Tuesday that McDonald's sales had dropped by 1% in the second quarter of 2024, marking the first quarterly decline since 2020.

During this period, the company's sales in the US had decreased by 0.7%, sales in the "International Operated Markets" segment decreased by 1.1%, and sales in the "International Developmental Licensed Markets" segment, which includes restaurants where the company licenses its franchising rights to strategic partners, decreased by 1.3%.

The balance sheet admitted "the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East" on the company's sales.

The report showed that the net income of McDonald’s had decreased 12% to just over $2 billion in the second quarter of the year compared to the same quarter in 2023.

