McDonald’s global sales down amid Gaza-related boycotts

Tehran, IRNA – Due to Israel regime's inhumane attacks on Gaza, McDonald's has become the target of boycotts because of its support for the regime, resulting in a decrease in global sales of the company.

The Al Mayadin news channel reported on Tuesday that McDonald's sales had dropped by 1% in the second quarter of 2024, marking the first quarterly decline since 2020.

During this period, the company's sales in the US had decreased by 0.7%, sales in the "International Operated Markets" segment decreased by 1.1%, and sales in the "International Developmental Licensed Markets" segment, which includes restaurants where the company licenses its franchising rights to strategic partners, decreased by 1.3%.

The balance sheet admitted "the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East" on the company's sales. 

The report showed that the net income of McDonald’s had decreased 12% to just over $2 billion in the second quarter of the year compared to the same quarter in 2023.

