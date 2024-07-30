Jul 30, 2024, 10:54 AM
Journalist ID: 5391
News ID: 85552848
T T
0 Persons

Iran president terms Hegmataneh symbol of unity of Iranian ethnic groups

Jul 30, 2024, 10:54 AM
News ID: 85552848
Iran president terms Hegmataneh symbol of unity of Iranian ethnic groups

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described Hegmataneh, an ancient hill inscribed on World Heritage List last week, as a symbol of unity of various ethnic groups in Iran since the ancient times.

Pezeshkian said in a message published on Tuesday that the inscription of Hegmataneh by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization once again reminded everyone of the splendor of the Iranian civilization. 

He said the city of Hamedan, which has been built upon the ruins of Hegmataneh in western Iran, has been a cradle of science and religion from the very ancient times up to the present day. 

The president congratulated the Iranian people on the inscription of Hegmataneh as Iran’s 28th property on World Heritage List and vowed that his newly-appointed administration would do its best to preserve Iran’s cultural heritage and expand the country’s tourism sector. 

Iran president terms Hegmataneh symbol of unity of Iranian ethnic groups

Meanwhile, the Governor of Hamedan province Alireza Ghassemi Farzad also issued a message on Tuesday to congratulate the inscription of Hegmataneh on World Heritage List. 

Ghassemi Farzad said the inscription would lead to a boom in tourism activities in Hamedan province.

4261

0 Persons

Your Comment

You are replying to: .