Iran president terms Hegmataneh symbol of unity of Iranian ethnic groups

Pezeshkian said in a message published on Tuesday that the inscription of Hegmataneh by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization once again reminded everyone of the splendor of the Iranian civilization.

He said the city of Hamedan, which has been built upon the ruins of Hegmataneh in western Iran, has been a cradle of science and religion from the very ancient times up to the present day.

The president congratulated the Iranian people on the inscription of Hegmataneh as Iran’s 28th property on World Heritage List and vowed that his newly-appointed administration would do its best to preserve Iran’s cultural heritage and expand the country’s tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Hamedan province Alireza Ghassemi Farzad also issued a message on Tuesday to congratulate the inscription of Hegmataneh on World Heritage List.

Ghassemi Farzad said the inscription would lead to a boom in tourism activities in Hamedan province.

4261