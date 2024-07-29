US talks about diplomacy but says approach toward Iran unchanged

According to IRNA reporter, Vedant Patel, the Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department told reporters on Monday local time, in response to a question regarding the inauguration of Masoud Pezeshkian as Iranian president, the US expectations from the new government and whether there is room for improvement in relations between Tehran and Washington in the field of JCPOA and other fields?

We have no expectation that the election of a new president will lead to fundamental changes in Iran's direction, Patel said, adding that "We will judge Iran's leadership based on their actions, not on their statements or claims of moderation or a desire for better relations."

The spokesperson reiterated a statement issued by President Joe Biden that “Our approach has not changed. We consider diplomacy to be the best way to achieve an effective and sustainable solution to Iran's nuclear program. Nothing about this election has changed that approach."

Patel continued by saying that Washington has made it clear that it is currently far from negotiating Iran's nuclear program, and this he claimed is due to tensions between the two sides over the issue and “Iran’s lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency”.

If Iran is interested in cooperation or wants to adopt a new approach, it can take immediate measures to fully cooperate with the IAEA.

The new US rhetoric and claims are contrary to IAEA’s own reports and statements that have time and again verified Iran’s position cooperation in terms of verifying the country’s nuclear facilities.

The United States stuck in quagmire after former President Donald Trump pulled his country unilaterally out of a landmark international deal on Iran’s nuclear program inked in 2015 and also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the deal, Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. But the US violation and non-compliance of European signatories to the deal prompted Iran to gradually scale back some of its own commitments.

4399