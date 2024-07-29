Iran’s steel output up 5.9% y/y in Jan-June to 16.6 mln mt

According to the report, Iran remained on the nineth place of the world steel producers in the six-month period.

Last month, in May, the WSA published its report which put Iran on the seventh ranking of world steel producers in May while the country’s five-month ranking was ninth which was largely due to restrictions on gas supply during the first months of 2024.

The global steel output hit 161.4 million mts in June which is 0.5% more that figures reported in last year’s corresponding month, according to the latest report by the association.

It also said that Turkiye, India, and Iran saw 16.9, 7.4 and 5.9 percent increases, respectively to register the biggest rises among the top producing countries in June.

9341**2050