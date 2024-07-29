Smartification of Iranian borders underway: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Monday that “we believe in smartification in protecting the borders”.

A plan is underway for building a wall and blocking the borders based on an order by the Army commander and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Heidari told reporters, but did not elaborate on which borders the wall would be built.

“We are experiencing smart border guarding,” the commander said, adding that besides the wall, there are control and smart systems underway that would be connected to this wall, as well as alarming sensors that are together seen as a full system of blocking the borders.

He said that the smartification of the borders would take three years and the country plans to cover 300 kms this year.

