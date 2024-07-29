Iraqi PM issues directives regarding Arbaeen pilgrimage

The Prime Minister’s Media Office said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for Iraqi governorates’ efforts in supporting the technical teams concerned with the general census of the population of Iraq, which is relied upon in drawing up development plans and all state policies and programs.

He directed “local governments to make the necessary efforts in preparation for the Arbaeen visit, and directed the governorates that have border crossings to carry out their duties and tasks to the fullest extent.”

“The permanent committee for million-person visitor has continued to hold its meetings since the end of the visit ceremonies last year, and has set its priorities and will hold a special conference next week on this matter,” he said.

At the same time, al-Sudani appreciated “the efforts of the holy Karbala governorate and the parties supporting it in the Muharram visit.”

