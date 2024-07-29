Palestinian prisoners face terrible conditions in Israeli jails: PPS

According to Al Jazeera, the PPS said in a statement that the deplorable conditions in the prisons of the Zionist regime have made several prisoners commit suicide.

The conditions of the Ofer prison near Ramallah located in the West Bank are so bad that at least seven Palestinian prisoners have committed suicide due to the unfavorable conditions of this prison, the statement read.

These suicides took place due to the bad conditions of the detention center, the violence of the prison guards, malnutrition, and neglect of the prisoners’ health and treatment, it added.

Referring to the brutality of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian prisoners, it noted that the fascist behavior of the Zionist prison guards against the Palestinians has made them prefer death to life in captivity.

