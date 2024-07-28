Pezeshkian sets development as key agenda of gov’t

According to IRNA, Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in Farsi on his X social media platform on Sunday night: “While wishing success to my dear brother, Mohammad Reza Aref, as I have always emphasized, our common goal is the development of vision document, general policies, and the seventh plan, the accomplishment of which depends on the participation of everyone and the use of all capacities”.

Earlier on Sunday, Pezeshkian had posted another statement with his picture with Aref shown below, in which, he outlined that “he needed the cooperation and help of all those who love dear Iran.”

Pezeshkian appointed Aref as First Vice-President soon after his own official endorsement by Supreme Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the country’s new president.

