Jul 29, 2024, 2:22 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85551374
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pezeshkian sets development as key agenda of gov’t

Jul 29, 2024, 2:22 AM
News ID: 85551374
Pezeshkian sets development as key agenda of gov’t

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s newly-elected president, while congratulating the First Vice-President over his appointment, talked about developing visionary documents based on general policies and the Seventh National Development Plan as their common strategy.

According to IRNA, Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in Farsi on his X social media platform on Sunday night: “While wishing success to my dear brother, Mohammad Reza Aref, as I have always emphasized, our common goal is the development of vision document, general policies, and the seventh plan, the accomplishment of which depends on the participation of everyone and the use of all capacities”.

Pezeshkian sets development as key agenda of gov’t

Earlier on Sunday, Pezeshkian had posted another statement with his picture with Aref shown below, in which, he outlined that “he needed the cooperation and help of all those who love dear Iran.”

Pezeshkian appointed Aref as First Vice-President soon after his own official endorsement by Supreme Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the country’s new president.

4399
 

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .