Foreign dignitaries arriving for Iran presidential inauguration

Officials from Libya, Malta, Mongolia and Niger have already arrived in Tehran for the presidential inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, a delegation from Niger arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday that included Defense Minister of Salifou Modi, Foreign Minister Bakari Yao Sangare, and Cabinet Minister and chief of staff to the Nigerien president, Soumana Boubacar.

Mongolia has dispatched its special envoy Altangerel Lkhagvasuren whereas Malta will be represented by Paul Mifsud and have arrived in Tehran.

Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Nouri al-Kaseh also arrived on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian as the country's next president.

More than 70 foreign delegations, including presidents, vice-presidents. prime ministers, parliament speakers from different countries as well as 600 domestic and international journalists will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 14th Iranian president at the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

