Turkish pres. threatens Israel with military action

According to IRNA's Sunday night report citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Erdogan while speaking at his party rally said: We must be strong so that the Israeli (regime) cannot do to us what it did to the Palestinians.

The Turkish president added: "Just like we entered Karabakh and the way we entered Libya, maybe we'll do the same thing. There's nothing we can't do. We have to be strong."

Erdogan referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which resulted recently in Azerbaijan taking control of the breakaway region and in Libya, where, Turkey played a major role in the civil war.

On Friday, Erdogan once again compared Zionist Prime Minister to Hitler and denounced the US Congress for “shamelessly” celebrating Benjamin Netanyahu, whose hands are stained with the blood of Palestinians.

The President of Turkey added: "The American Congress praises those who killed 40,000 children, women and the elderly."

In a speech at the Ataturk Cultural Centre in Istanbul, Erdogan criticized: “The whole world watched and saw how a genocidal murderer was applauded in the American Congress. Think about those who killed nearly 40,000 children, women and the elderly; the House of Representatives applauds them.”

“So, to say, those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem,” stated Erdogan, referring to Netanyahu.

Erdogan also warned that Netanyahu is behaving like a madman and not a responsible person, adding that the increase in Israel's attacks and the language of threats against Lebanon make us very worried about the future of the region.

4399

