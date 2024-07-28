Iran Acting FM terms cultural diplomacy integral part of Foreign Ministry

In a Farsi post on his X account on Sunday, Bagheri Kani said that Iran's Hegmataneh has been registered as the 28th Iranian monument on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Hegmataneh, with a history of over 3,000 years, is considered one of the oldest cradles of Iranian civilization and is the birthplace of great figures such as Ibn Sina and Baba Taher, he said, emphasizing that this registration is a clear indication of the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to preserving Iran's longstanding history and culture.

He also described cultural diplomacy as an integral part of the country's Foreign Ministry's efforts and stated that the Ministry is dedicated to advancing this important issue in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage.

Hegmataneh, which is located in the western Iranian city of Hamedan, dates back to the Median Kingdom and Achaemenid Empire.

