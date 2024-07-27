Iranian scientists repair bone lesions using brown seaweed

The groundbreaking study was a collaborative research involving experts from the Human and Animal Cell Bank of the National Center for Genetic and Biological Resources of Iran, Shahid Beheshti University, Kharazmi University, the University of Dundee in the UK, Mahatma Gandhi University in India, and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The researchers developed a natural nanofibrous scaffold from the brown seaweed, which has shown promising results for repairing bone lesions in regenerative medicine applications using stem cells derived from adipose tissue.

Inspired by natural structures, the study aimed to create microenvironments similar to the surrounding bone tissue to enhance the culture, proliferation, and differentiation of stem cells into bone cells.

The resulting scaffold demonstrated significant success in bone regeneration under both laboratory conditions and animal models, paving the way for future clinical applications.

The findings of this study have been published in the international journal Marine Life Science & Technology, marking a significant advancement in the field of regenerative medicine.

4353**2050