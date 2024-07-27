Senior Iranian cleric meets scholars of Islamic centers in Istanbul

During his visit to Turkiye on Saturday, Ayatollah Arafi engaged in discussions with cultural scholars and activists from Islamic centers in Istanbul.

He underscored the importance of persisting in religious activities and avoiding any cessation, highlighting that presenting Islamic knowledge in a manner that is rational, scientific, and meets societal needs is essential.

He also emphasized the significance of ethics, spirituality, and self-purification in religious endeavors, advocating for the dissemination and growth of significant Islamic works across different societies.

Ayatollah Arafi affirmed unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine, declaring such solidarity as a Muslim obligation worldwide.

Islamic scholars at the meeting shared their opinions on various issues concerning the Islamic world and the region.

