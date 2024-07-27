The closure of the Islamic Center Hamburg has exposed Germany’s ongoing struggles with human rights and religious freedoms, said a report by IRNA’s foreign policy group.

Germany has a long history of human rights violations, which continues to manifest in various forms today.

Historically, Germany has been implicated in some of the most horrific crimes against humanity, including the atrocities committed during World War II. While the nation has acknowledged its past, there remains a troubling silence regarding the ongoing suffering of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

During the Iran-Iraq War, Germany's actions were equally contradictory. While presenting itself as a proponent of peace, Germany provided chemical weapons to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, facilitating war crimes against both Iranian and Iraqi civilians. This duality in Germany's foreign policy raises questions about its commitment to human rights.

Germany's support for the Israeli regime has been consistent, particularly evident during the ongoing war against Palestinians in Gaza. The German government has faced backlash for its military sales to Israel, which reached €326.5 million in the past year amid global protests against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Germany's self-proclaimed role as a champion of freedom and human rights is further undermined by its policies towards Iran. The country has played a significant role in the imposition of medical sanctions that have severely impacted the health of Iranian citizens.

Moreover, Germany, alongside the UK and France, has played an obstructive role in nuclear negotiations with Iran. The European trio has often been seen as complicit in the policies of the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed tough economic sanctions against Tehran.

4353**2050