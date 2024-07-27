Jul 27, 2024, 9:19 AM
Resistance groups target US military base in eastern Syria

Jul 27, 2024, 9:19 AM
Resistance groups target US military base in eastern Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Resistance groups have reportedly targeted a US military base with missiles in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria.

The resistance fighters targeted the US base in the Koniko gas field in Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

The missile attack hit the military base and the sound of explosions were heard in the nearby villages, according to the report.

Coincident with the missile attacks on the base, the US fighter jets targeted the vicinity of the Syrian city, sources told Al Mayadeen.

The US attack took place while Pentagon had confirmed missile attack on Ain Al-Asad airbase in west of Iraq two days ago.

Regional resistance groups have repeatedly targeted US and Israeli interests in the region since the onset of the US-backed Israeli war on the Gaza Strip last October.

