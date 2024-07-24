Senior Iranian cleric, Russian Mufti meet in Moscow

Arafi, who has traveled to Russia to attend a conference, met with Gaynutdin in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Iran’s visiting cleric argued that Islam can help resolve today’s global challenges.

“We are following up on 100 plans that will address the contemporary problems, Arafi said.

He also hailed the Russian side’s stances in safeguarding Islam.

For his part, the Russian Mufti extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a chopper crash on May 19.

Earlier, Gaynutdin met with a group of prominent Orientalists and Iranologists in Moscow and discussed challenges faced by Western studies in understanding Islam, the East, and Iran.

