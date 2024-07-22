Jul 22, 2024, 8:08 PM
Iran calls for broadening ties with Russia

Moscow, IRNA – The head of Iran’s Islamic Seminary, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has emphasized the expansion of ties with Russia in the fields of religious, scientific, and cultural issues.

Ayatollah Arafi, who traveled to the Russian Federation at the invitation of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Ainuddin, the head of the religious administration of Russian Muslims, to participate in the international conference "Spiritual Silk Road," made the remarks during his visit to the Russian State Library and meeting with the head of Library, Vadim Valerievich Duda, on Monday.

Describing Iran-Russia ties as being in the best condition and historical position today, Ayatollah Arafi stated that the determinations of the leaders of the two countries are based on the development and deepening of relations.

He pointed out that Iran-Russia relations not only affect the two countries and two nations but also influence the region and the world, emphasizing that thought, culture, and knowledge are the foundation of relations between nations and countries.

Referring to the ancient history of books and knowledge in Iran and Russia, Ayatollah Arafi noted that if bilateral cultural relations are based on deep and sustainable development, they should also strengthen relations based on science and books.

Meanwhile, Vadim Valerievich Duda said that Iran and Russia enjoy deep-rooted ties, noting that national libraries in the two countries are of great importance in the broadening of mutual ties.

