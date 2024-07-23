Pezeshkian vows to form national consensus cabinet as first step

Addressing representatives of his presidential campaign in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that his administration would form a cabinet of honest, experienced, and knowledgeable people to implement the general policies designated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president-elect added that his administration will try hard to uphold unity and cohesion and serve the people of the Islamic country.

He promised efforts to gain the satisfaction of the people, which he said is an indicator of his administration’s good governance.

“Our country is in a state of severe sanctions, and we must all unite in the Islamic country with the aim of disappointing the enemies, because the enemies do not want us to be independent,” he said.

With unity, Pezeshkian went on, the Iranian people can show their dignity and pride to the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president-elect stated that Iran’s authorities are obliged to be hostile to anyone in the world who oppresses others, adding, “wherever the rights of the oppressed are ignored, we will stand with them.”

4208**4354