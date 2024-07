Frigate Sahand was involved in an accident during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas on July 7.

Several people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital.

According to the 1st marine area of ​​Bandar Abbas, Sahand, which had lost its balance during the past days while being repaired at the dock due to water leaking into its tanks, was transferred to one of the marine repair centers in Bandar Abbas on Tuesday.

9376**4354