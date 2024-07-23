Jul 23, 2024, 4:42 AM
1st photo of caretaker gov't after tragic loss of Pres. Raisi

Tehran, IRNA - The director general of the public relations department of the Iranian President's office published a joint photo of the 13th caretaker government that took in-charge after the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Mohammad Mahdi Rahimi described the picture not a sweet one as the empty spaces of Matryrs Raisi and Amirabdollahian will not be filled with anything and that the History is the best judge.

