Bagheri Kani condemns shooting on phone with Oman FM

According to IRNA, Bagheri Keni, in this telephone conversation with hos Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi also said that Tehran considers any anti-security measures in its neighboring countries a threat to the security of the entire region.

The Daesh terrorist group had claimed responsibility for the attack on a Shia mosque in Muscat during Muharram commemoration, which killed six people and wounded 28 others.

Referring to the continuation of Zionist crimes in Gaza and the recent aggression of the regime against civilian targets in Yemen, the top Iranian diplomat called Israel the main cause of regional insecurity and stressed the need for greater cooperation and harmony among Islamic countries in order to confront Zionist crimes.

The Foreign Minister of Oman, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the Islamic Republic for its sympathy and solidarity over the deady shooting in his country, and explained the process and ways Muscat effectively and quickly dealt with it.

Al Busaidi emphasized Oman's firm stance and solidarity with the Palestinians and called for justice for the oppressed Palestinian people.

He also stated that the crimes committed by the occupying Zionist regime against Yemen have intensified tensions in the region.

