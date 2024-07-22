Foreign transit through Iran reached 7.6 million tons

Mohammad Rezvanifar from Iranian Customs announced this and said that Piranshahr Customs in West Azarbaijan Province has grown by 661% in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year, and has grown the most among customs of transit origin.

"After Piranshahr customs, the largest increase in foreign transit was from Sarkhas, Parviz Khan and Bashmaq customs, which shows an increase of 286, 197 and 111% respectively during this period," he added.

Pointing out that in the four months of 1403, the largest volume of foreign transit was carried out from Parvizkhan Customs, he said, "During this period, 2 million and 166 thousand tons of goods were transited from Parvizkhan Customs in Kermanshah province, and Martyr Rejaei customs area.

Bashmaq, Bazargan and Piranshahr were ranked next.

