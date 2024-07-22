Diplomat: Talks to lift embargo were abandoned by other side

Reza Najafi, Legal and International Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while speaking on the sidelines of the "1020 Days of Jihadi Struggle Exhibition; Some of the achievements of the foreign policy of the 13th government" said a part of the foreign policy of the 13th government was under the title of increasing international cooperation, the important part of which was the active presence in international forums, especially the United Nations.

"Our constant criticism of international organizations is that their agendas are not in favor of independent countries, but our policy has been based on not having an empty seat in any international organization to express the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Najafi pointed out that fifteen reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency had confirmed that Iran had fulfilled its obligations and the problem started when the Trump administration illegally withdrew from the JCPOA, but "we acted according to the provisions of the JCPOA".

The 13th government also held talks to lift the sanctions, but after the 2022 riots the other side suffered a compromise and the negotiations were abandoned. "It remains to be seen what policy the new American government will take. We did not leave the negotiating table."

