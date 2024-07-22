Russia, Iraq trying to help normalize ties between Türkiye and Syria: Report

Citing sources, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday that Russia and Iraq have achieved some progress in the process of Türkiye-Syria normalization efforts but claimed that Damascus’s condition regarding the complete withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria has prevented the start of negotiations.

Türkiye severed its ties with Syria in March 2012, a year after foreign-backed insurgents launched a campaign of armed violence against the Damascus government.

The process of normalization of ties between the two neighboring countries kicked off on December 28, 2022, when the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers met in Moscow.

Syria has denounced the Turkish presence on its soil as illegal, saying it reserves the right to defend itself against the occupying forces.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad has said that any rapprochement with Türkiye would depend on Ankara’s ending occupation of the northern parts of his country and its support for the militant groups there.

