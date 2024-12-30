Local Israeli officials critical of cabinet on settlers' return to north: Reports

Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV Network, citing Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv, reported on Sunday night that Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council Giora Zaltz had criticized the Israeli cabinet, saying that it provided an unclear picture of the situation regarding the return of the settlers.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV Network also carried a similar report which said Zaltz had stressed that the issue of the settlers’ return “must be addressed immediately.”

Zaltz, according to Al Mayadeen, urged the Israeli cabinet to openly declare “if the situation in the north does not allow for the return to homes.”

Despite claims of a suitable security situation for the return of the Zionist settlers to the northern occupied territories, the lack of specific and supportive programs has caused confusion and despair among the settlers.

Following the onset of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza in October 2023, Lebanon’s Hezbollah began retaliatory attacks on Israeli positions to force the regime to stop the genocidal war in Gaza.

The fighting between Hezbollah and Israel intensified in the months afterwards. They were halted on November 27, 2024 following the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Israel had said its fighting with Hezbollah was aimed at what it described as securing the towns and settlements located at the border with Lebanon in order for settlers to return to their homes.

