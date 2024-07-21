Russian media laud Iran's steps to become gas hub

According to IRNA, a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the field of natural gas transfer from Russia to Iran was signed in July last year between the National Iran Gas Company and Gazprom.

The MoU foresees the construction of the largest gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea with a maximum capacity of 300 million cubic meters of gas per day, Federal City stated in its analysis.

“With the construction of this gas pipeline, it will be possible to pump 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year”, it stated, adding that such a huge volume can only be demanded if there is close economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Russian media reported that the volume of gas will equal to what is being pumped through both branches of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany and even more than two Siberian pipelines.

This Russian analytical base further wrote: Iranian industries consume approximately 250 billion cubic meters of natural gas and therefore, the delivery through the planned pipeline from Russia can provide 40% of the Iranian industrial needs and would export extra to neighboring countries.

“Considering that the majority of Iran's gas reserves are located in the south of the country, Russia can successfully supply gas to the northern provinces of Iran that can benefit to third countries.

The world is changing and the fragmentation of the global economy into large regional clusters is becoming more and more a reality, Federal City further wrote. “Having a developed energy infrastructure in these conditions is considered an excellent step for economic progress”.

Bilateral cooperation is not only developing in the energy sector, but also in the North-South corridor, the report said, adding that cargoes from St. Petersburg will reach Iran’s Bandar Abbas port within 12 to 15 days

in the near future, from there they will be shipped to India via the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The government of late President Ebrahim Raisi in its last days managed to sign an agreement with Russia to transfer gas and make Iran the gas hub in the region, a move that was in line with the fulfillment of the promise of the martyred president.

