Pakistan’s PM to attend inauguration of Pezeshkian

Shehbaz Sharif is set to travel to the Iranian capital city of Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President-elect Pezeshkian, according to informed sources in Pakistan speaking to IRNA correspondent on Sunday.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to endorse the decree of Masoud Pezeshkian as the next President of Iran on July 28.

The official inauguration ceremony for President Pezeshkian is set to take place in the Iranian Parliament, and he will be sworn in as the 14th president of the Islamic Republic on July 30.

The runoff on July 5 followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

