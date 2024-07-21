Palestinian resistance inflicts heavy blow on Zionists in Rafah

According to Al Mayadeen, intense clashes are underway in Tal as Sultan, Tal Zorab, and Al-Saudi neighborhood, as well as the Bereksat area in Rafah.

The Palestinian resistance forces killed a number of occupying forces in Gaza and injured several others.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip continued, and the occupiers bombed a house in the Al-Jadeed camp, north of the Nuseirat Camp, in the center of Gaza.

Israeli fighters also bombed a house in the northern Gaza Strip.

Over the past 9 months, the Zionist regime has launched a massive massacre in Gaza while closing all the crossings, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid and turning this area into ruins with constant bombing and shelling.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that 38,882 people have been martyred in the besieged territory since the Israeli genocidal war began last October.

