Iran says referendum is best solution to Palestine issue

Referring to a recent verdict by the International Court of Justice which says that the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian lands and building settlements in the territories has been illegal, Kanaani noted on Saturday that the basic rights of the Palestinian people have been breached over the course of the past years especially since the emergence of the “child-killing regime of Israel”.

He added that committing genocide, as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza over the past months, has systematically exacerbated the violation of the Palestinian nation’s right to self-determination.

The spokesman noted that the international community, especially the UN Security Council, are expected to take practical measures to put and end to the Zionist occupation and aggression against the Palestinian people.

