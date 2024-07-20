Top US security official admits ‘no sign’ Iran developing nukes

“I have not seen a decision by Iran to move” in a way that signals it has decided to actually develop a nuclear bomb right now, Sullivan said on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

“If they start moving down that road, they’ll find a real problem with the United States,” he told reporters at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Over the years, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied Western allegations that it is after developing nuclear weapons. Iran also signed a nuclear agreement with world powers in 2015 so as to build trust over the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 despite Iran’s strict compliance with the terms of the agreement.

