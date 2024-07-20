Arab states welcome ICJ decision to rule Israel’s occupation ‘illegal’

Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry on its official page has stressed the necessity for taking practical and effective measures to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the issue of Palestine.

The solution should guarantee the legitimate right of the Palestinian nation to determine their own destiny and to form an independent state, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, too, issued a statement and welcomed the ICJ decision, which the Arab country believes was a confession to the occupying regime’s illegal measures to violate all legitimate international resolutions.

Also, Oman released a statement urging the global community to be faithful to the international resolutions which have compelled the Zionist regime of Israel to immediately end its illegal occupation, stop expanding settlement and halt continuation of violence in Palestine.

On Friday, the UN top court said Israel’s settlement in West Bank and East Quds and the regime’s presence in the Palestinian lands are “illegal.” The court also called for end of the Israeli regime’s occupation.

The ICJ has said that Israel was abusing “its status as the occupying power," and added that Israel’s “settlement policy was in breach of the sixth paragraph of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which provides, “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.”

The ruling was issued while the ICJ is reviewing another anti-Israel case filed by South Africa in last November against the regime’s genocidal acts in Gaza over the past 10 months.

