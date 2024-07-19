Jul 19, 2024, 7:08 PM
Spox: Yemeni army targets a ship in Gulf of Aden

Spox: Yemeni army targets a ship in Gulf of Aden

Tehran, IRNA – Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the armed forces of Yemen targeted the "Lobivia" ship with several ballistic missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden.

This ship was successfully hit in line with defending the oppressed Palestinian nation and in the joint operation of the naval and missile forces and the drone unit of the Yemeni army, Saree said on Friday.

The attack on this ship was made due to the violation of the law prohibiting travel to occupied Palestinian ports by its owner's company, he added.

The Yemeni armed forces' operations will not stop until the end of the aggression and the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The armed forces of Yemen attacked Tel Aviv with a drone on Friday morning and targeted a building near the American embassy.

