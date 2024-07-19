Israeli Knesset resolution exposed racist nature of regime: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account on Friday, Kanaani said the apartheid Israeli regime showed to the world that it is not only a threat to the Palestinian nation, but also a threat to international peace and security.

“The new resolution passed by the Knesset of the fake Israeli regime in rejection of the establishment of the Palestinian state, following 9 months of continuous war crimes and genocide of Palestinians by the terrorist army of this regime, once again showed the racist nature of the usurping Zionist regime to the whole world,” he wrote.

“In the shadow of the inaction of governments and international organizations, including the United Nations, to ensure the rights of the Muslim people of Palestine and applying international laws and regulations against the usurping Zionist regime, resistance and fighting against the occupiers until the full rights of the Palestinians are achieved is the right of this nation under occupation,” the spokesman added.

On Thursday, the Israeli parliament passed a resolution, with 68 votes in favor and just nine against, to reject the establishment of the Palestinian state.

