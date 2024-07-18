Iran's acting FM meets ICRC president in New York

Bagheri Kani is in New York at the invitation of Russia as the rotating president of the UN Security Council to attend two Security Council meetings.

He has held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from multiple countries, including foreign ministers of Russia, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Hungary, as well as with international figures on the sidelines of the Security Council meetings.

Bagheri Kani had previously talked with Denise Francis, the president of the UN General Assembly.

