Jul 18, 2024
Iran's acting FM meets ICRC president in New York

New York, IRNA - Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger in New York.

Bagheri Kani is in New York at the invitation of Russia as the rotating president of the UN Security Council to attend two Security Council meetings.

He has held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from multiple countries, including foreign ministers of Russia, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Hungary, as well as with international figures on the sidelines of the Security Council meetings.

Bagheri Kani had previously talked with Denise Francis, the president of the UN General Assembly.

